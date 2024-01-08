Several families across Burnley welcomed new babies over the Christmas and New Year period.
1. Adorable images of new babies born in Burnley over Christmas and New Year
Oliver James Storey, born at 12-39am on 1-01-24, weighing 8lbs 14 oz, first baby born at Burnley General and Royal Blackburn hospitals Photo: s
3. Adorable images of new babies born in Burnley over Christmas and New Year
Phoebe, born 20/12/23 weighing 6lbs 9oz Photo: s
