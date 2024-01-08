News you can trust since 1877
14 lovely photos of new babies born over Christmas and New Year in Burnley

Several families across Burnley welcomed new babies over the Christmas and New Year period.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT

And here is a gallery of photos of some of the beautiful new arrivals

Oliver James Storey, born at 12-39am on 1-01-24, weighing 8lbs 14 oz, first baby born at Burnley General and Royal Blackburn hospitals

Oliver James Storey, born at 12-39am on 1-01-24, weighing 8lbs 14 oz, first baby born at Burnley General and Royal Blackburn hospitals

Phoebe, born 20/12/23 weighing 6lbs 9oz

Phoebe, born 20/12/23 weighing 6lbs 9oz

