It is believed that the offenders travelled to the area in a silver Audi A4. They then gained access to the address and stole two watches, a necklace, a pair of earrings and a handbag.

The watches are a Rolex and a Tag Heuer. The latter has an engraving on it which says ‘To Danny, happy 21st, love Mum and Dad’. A Louis Vuitton handbag, pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings and a necklace were also stolen.

Were you in the area and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary? Do you have CCTV that may have captured the offenders arriving in or leaving the area? Finally, have you been offered items like these for sale?

One of the designer items stolen from a house in Cliviger

PC Ryan Kelly, of Burnley Police, said: “First and foremost I’d like to stress that we take burglaries extremely seriously as nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

“An investigation has now been launched and we are asking anybody with information about the incident to get in touch.

“Perhaps you were in the area overnight between Friday and Saturday and saw or heard something suspicious. Perhaps you saw the Audi arriving or leaving the area. Or maybe you have CCTV or dashcam which could help. Whatever you know, please get in touch.

“We would also ask anybody who thinks they have been offered these items for sale to contact us straight away.”