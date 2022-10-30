News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after theft of Landrover Discovery in Ribble Valley village of Waddington

Police in the Ribble Valley are investigating the theft of a Land Rover Discovery from Waddington.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 1:44pm

The car was stolen from Belle Vue Lane, Waddington, some time between 10pm and 10-30pm last night (Saturday). Police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information in relation to this theft or any CCTV that may have captured this vehicle as it left the Waddington area please contact [email protected]

The stolen Landrover Discovery

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.