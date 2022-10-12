Police appeal after five mountain bikes stolen in Burnley burglary
Police are appealing for information from the public following a burglary in the area of Old Roman Road in Burnley, which saw five mountain bikes stolen from a house earlier this month.
By Dominic Collis
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 11:56am
The burglary occured on Tuesday, October 4th, between midnight and 6am. Some of the stolen bikes are of high value.
Read More
Read MorePolice appeal after theft of high value rare model Scott Genius bike from Brierc...
If anyone has any information that could assist officers in their ongoing investigation please contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20221004-0695 or email the OIC direct on [email protected]