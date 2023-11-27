News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police appeal after bus driver assaults motorist in Colne

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a bus driver.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, November 21st when the victim was driving along Crown Way in Colne near the junction with Rigby Street when he became involved in an altercation with a bus driver. The victim, a local man in his 40s, was left with several fractures to his face and head needing hospital treatment.

While police have been making enquiries to try to identify the suspect they are now appealing to the public for their help in the matter.

Read More
Little Fort Langroyd Ltd is the pending purchaser of Colne's former Grade II lis...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver assaulted a motorist in ColnePolice are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver assaulted a motorist in Colne
Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver assaulted a motorist in Colne
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Hannah Dermody, of East CID, said: “This incident left a man with some significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0727 of November 22 or email [email protected] or [email protected]