Police appeal after bus driver assaults motorist in Colne
The incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, November 21st when the victim was driving along Crown Way in Colne near the junction with Rigby Street when he became involved in an altercation with a bus driver. The victim, a local man in his 40s, was left with several fractures to his face and head needing hospital treatment.
While police have been making enquiries to try to identify the suspect they are now appealing to the public for their help in the matter.
DC Hannah Dermody, of East CID, said: “This incident left a man with some significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0727 of November 22 or email [email protected] or [email protected]