Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a bus driver.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, November 21st when the victim was driving along Crown Way in Colne near the junction with Rigby Street when he became involved in an altercation with a bus driver. The victim, a local man in his 40s, was left with several fractures to his face and head needing hospital treatment.

While police have been making enquiries to try to identify the suspect they are now appealing to the public for their help in the matter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver assaulted a motorist in Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Hannah Dermody, of East CID, said: “This incident left a man with some significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”