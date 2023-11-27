Little Fort Langroyd Ltd is the pending purchaser of Colne's former Grade II listed carvery Langroyd Hall
The Burnley Express and Leader Times revealed on November 13th that the Grade II listed hall had finally been sold after several years of sitting empty and falling into disrepair.
We have since discovered that the new owner is Newhey, Rochdale-based Little Fort Langroyd Ltd. Director Mr John Stoner has been involved in various hospitality businesses in the Rochdale area.
He is currently a director of the Medicine Tap bar and restaurant, based in the beautiful Grade II listed former post office in Rochdale town centre.
Companies House also has Mr Stoner listed as a director of the Posh Pig Pork Company, and a former director of Mighty Medicine Brewing Company.
Langroyd Hall closed several years ago, to the chagrin of scores of local residents who had fond memories of its time as a carvery and wedding venue in its long history.
The Leader Times reported in September that two parties had expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue.
Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.
However, neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involved demolishing part of the building. The plan was passed, but no work has taken place.