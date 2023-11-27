News you can trust since 1877
Little Fort Langroyd Ltd is the pending purchaser of Colne's former Grade II listed carvery Langroyd Hall

The new owners of Colne’s historic Langroyd Hall have a hospitality background, whcih could bring some optimism to those hoping to see the former carvery returned to its former use.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
The Burnley Express and Leader Times revealed on November 13th that the Grade II listed hall had finally been sold after several years of sitting empty and falling into disrepair.

We have since discovered that the new owner is Newhey, Rochdale-based Little Fort Langroyd Ltd. Director Mr John Stoner has been involved in various hospitality businesses in the Rochdale area.

He is currently a director of the Medicine Tap bar and restaurant, based in the beautiful Grade II listed former post office in Rochdale town centre.

Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardLangroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Companies House also has Mr Stoner listed as a director of the Posh Pig Pork Company, and a former director of Mighty Medicine Brewing Company.

Former carvery and Grade II listed Colne building Langroyd Hall finally sold

Langroyd Hall closed several years ago, to the chagrin of scores of local residents who had fond memories of its time as a carvery and wedding venue in its long history.

The Leader Times reported in September that two parties had expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue.

Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.

However, neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involved demolishing part of the building. The plan was passed, but no work has taken place.

