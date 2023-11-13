News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Former carvery and Grade II listed Colne building Langroyd Hall finally sold

A key part of Colne’s architectural and social heritage – the 17th Century Grade II listed former carvery Langroyd Hall – has finally been sold.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Leader Times reported in September that two parties had expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue.

However, Colne residents who have fond memories of the Langroyd from its days as a carvery, will be pleased to know that a ‘Sold’ sign has finally appeared on the property over the weekend.

Read More
Future still unclear for former carvery and Grade II listed Langroyd Hall in Col...
Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardLangroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Langroyd has undergone a chequered history since it closed several years ago, and has fallen into disrepair in recent times.

Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.

However, neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involved demolishing part of the building. The plan was passed, but no work has taken place.

Related topics:Grade IIColnePendle Council