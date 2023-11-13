Former carvery and Grade II listed Colne building Langroyd Hall finally sold
The Leader Times reported in September that two parties had expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue.
However, Colne residents who have fond memories of the Langroyd from its days as a carvery, will be pleased to know that a ‘Sold’ sign has finally appeared on the property over the weekend.
The Langroyd has undergone a chequered history since it closed several years ago, and has fallen into disrepair in recent times.
Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.
However, neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involved demolishing part of the building. The plan was passed, but no work has taken place.