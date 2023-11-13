A key part of Colne’s architectural and social heritage – the 17th Century Grade II listed former carvery Langroyd Hall – has finally been sold.

The Leader Times reported in September that two parties had expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue.

However, Colne residents who have fond memories of the Langroyd from its days as a carvery, will be pleased to know that a ‘Sold’ sign has finally appeared on the property over the weekend.

Langroyd Hall in Colne has been purchased. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Langroyd has undergone a chequered history since it closed several years ago, and has fallen into disrepair in recent times.

Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.