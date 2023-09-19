News you can trust since 1877
Pendle residents fined thousands of pounds at Burnley Magistrates' Court for dumping rubbish on borough's streets

Eight Pendle residents have been fined in court for dumping rubbish on the borough’s streets.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
In separate cases at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, eight offenders were ordered to pay a total of £8,720 between them.

Each of them were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Section 87 of The Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150.

All of them failed to pay, which resulted in the crimes being referred to Burnley Magistrates’ Court. All of the offenders failed to appear in court.

Burnley Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In their absence, Zaraq Ali, of Barkerhouse Road Nelson, Deborah Neuchloss, of Brentwood Road, Nelson, Zoltan Suhaj, of Napier Street, Nelson and Maria Gyuker, of Larch Street, Nelson, were found guilty and each fined £1,460.50 for dumping waste on a back street.

Junaid Mahmood, of Larch Street, Nelson, David Frank Watkins, of Chapel Street, Nelson, Jamie David Watt, of Harvey Street, Nelson and Lindija Matuleviciute, of Arthur Street, Brierfield, were each fined £720.20 for dumping waste on a back street.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “These prosecutions demonstrate just how seriously both the Council and the courts look upon these crimes.

“They also send out a clear message to the people of Pendle that we are trying our best to put a stop to this kind of behaviour and are dealing with the culprits.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, who has responsibility for Environment and Climate Change, added: “We are constantly trying to take care of our local environment and improve the borough in which we live.

“These residents committing these crimes are undoing our good work and making it a constant battle for us.”

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council’s assistant director of Operational Services, added: “I think these prosecutions show that those members of the public who are still not taking us seriously, will, if caught, face prosecution or fines for dumping their unwanted waste.

“Hopefully these successful prosecutions are proof to them that we will – and do.”

To report any incident of littering and fly-tipping that you might witness or be aware of, please visit the Pendle Council website www.pendle.gov.uk/doitonline