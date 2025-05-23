Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a closure order for a store in Colne.

The shop, on Ruskin Avenue, Colne, has been involved in a number of incidents involving anti-social behaviour.

Police officers saw the order granted at Preston Magistrates’ Court on May 21st under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and full closures are now active until July 2025.

PC Kai Lyddiatt from Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.

“This behaviour won't be tolerated, and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”

If you witness any anti-social behaviour or incidents, residents are urged to report them promptly. For non-emergency situations please visit LancashireTacklingASB.co.uk to find the most appropriate authority to report your concerns. In an emergency, please call 999.