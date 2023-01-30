Pendle police crackdown on anti-social behaviour including burglary and drug-dealing
Pendle neighbourhood police have been working closely with partners from social services, NHS and other police departments, including TacOps and the mounted branch, to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town.
The team have been patrolling the hot spot areas for burglary, drug dealing and auto-crime, resulting in numerous stop searches and disruption visits taking place. The reason we know these are hot spot areas is because of the information we receive from you the public.
A number of schools and youth groups have also been visited through the course of the week to deliver educational sessions on anti-social behaviour and the effects it can have on the communities.
Anti-social behaviour underpins a lot of the work neighbourhood police teams carry out on a daily basis. ASB has a significant effect on communities and is defined by independent charity Crimestoppers as “a range of behaviours that can cause nuisance and annoyance, or harm and distress to a person.”
In Lancashire, police work with a number of partners including local authority and organisations to break the cycle of anti-social behaviour, and where possible support those who need it; however, it can sometimes escalate, and this is when it becomes a criminal offence and stronger action ensues.
Sergeant Cooper, of Pendle neighbourhood policing team said: “This week’s activity has been made possible off the back of intelligence given to us by you – our community – and working with local partners to tackle ASB.
“We know that anti-social behaviour has a significant impact on our residents, and we will continue to work with you to tackle crime and keep you safe.
“So then we can continue to work together to keep Pendle safe, please sign up to Lancashire Talking to have your say on matters that mean the most to you.
“We advise anyone who might want to report anti-social behaviour to do so to the relevant authority to ensure we can work collaboratively to tackle it.”
Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action involves forces working together to showcase the work of different policing teams and the benefits they have to the public.