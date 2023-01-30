Residents are being asked for their views on proposals for a small park near Nelson town centre.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “It’s great news that we have been given £85,000 to create a new park. We know that having green spaces near to where we live is important for our physical and mental wellbeing, bringing us closer to nature.”

The council has chosen the open area next to the multi-use games area on Netherfield Road and railway embankment.

A landscape architect's drawing of Option 1 for the park

“This is a good location, near to neighbourhoods of terraced streets and the town centre, and fits in with our wider plans to revitalise Nelson,” Coun. Ahmed added.

Phil Riley, Green Spaces manager, said: “We’re keen to find out what people think to exciting designs and plans to make the most of this area.

“It needs to be an attractive green space which serves the whole community, from young to old.

“We’d also love to hear people’s ideas for a name for this new park.”

There will be a marquee next to the multi-use games area on Netherfield Road on Wednesday February 8th from 12-30pm to 4pm.

People are welcome to drop in, see the plans, have a chat with the council’s Green Spaces Team and the Landscape Architect and give their views.

The proposals can also be seen and commented on online via www.pendle.gov.uk/parks until February 14th.