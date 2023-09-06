A pervert who was found in a supermarket toilets in possession of a phone containing indecent images of children has been jailed.

When officers from the East MOSOVO (Management Of Sexual and Violent Offenders) Team spoke to 56-year-old Kurt Alexander on April 3, this year, they found him in possession of three pairs of girls knickers.

Alexander was arrested on suspicion of breaching his Notification Requirement, having not previously informed officers about having the Huawei smartphone, and said: “I just want to plead guilty to everything.”

Kurt Alexander

When the smartphone was searched officers found eight indecent images of children, aged between four and eight in their underwear.

There were also videos of a man performing a lewd act.

Alexander, of Mason Street, Colne, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, failing to comply with a Notification Requirement and making indecent images of children.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court last week and was jailed for two years.

DC Tom Dawson, from East MOSOVO, said: “Kurt Alexander has been found in possession of a mobile phone that he had not registered and that he had attempted to conceal from officers. The mobile phone contained a catalogue of images of children and disturbing video footage that further highlights his risk to children in the community.

