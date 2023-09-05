News you can trust since 1877
Starkie Arms: Who has bought the popular Padiham pub and when will it reopen?

The duo behind the Bees Knees bars in Burnley and Colne are revamping a popular Padiham pub.
By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Philip James and Josh Ashley, of AJP Pub Group, are the new directors of Starkie Arms in Church Street. The venue, which went on sale earlier this year, will remain as the Starkie Arms and a drinking-only pub. It is the 16th venue to join the Bee Local Brand, which includes The Turf pub and The Coal Yard, both in Burnley. It will be closed until the start of October while it is being refurbished by the new owners, which includes sandblasting the front and redecorating inside.

Philip said: “We’re just freshening it up. It’s in a good location in the middle of Padiham and will give people somewhere to go where there is a lot of entertainment. It will be like a community hub and will be a positive thing for the town.”

The Starkie Arms in Padiham, which is being taken over by the owners of Bees Knees in Burnley and Colne.The Starkie Arms in Padiham, which is being taken over by the owners of Bees Knees in Burnley and Colne.
Commenting on the local nightlife industry, he added: “Nobody wants to see pubs closing down. I think attitudes towards drinking have changed and people want something different. They want entertainment, rather than drinking day to day. You need an edge and to be consistent to succeed as a pub. Consistency is the hardest thing to achieve but we’re doing really well as a group.”

Landlord Leighton Cragg will be at the helm of the pub, which will offer traditional drinks like beers, ales, wines and a small cocktail offering, as well as a programme of entertainment like karaoke and tribute acts.

