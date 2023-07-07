Craig Lewis (35) demanded that the shop assistant open the till and pulled out a knife after he had posed as a customer.

After the assistant refused, Lewis became involved in a tussle and repeated his demand, saying ‘Don’t be such a big idiot, it’s not big and clever, just go and open the till’.

Fearful of the knife Lewis was brandishing, the male shop assistant opened the till and Lewis took around £800.

Craig Lewis, 35, has been jailed after carrying out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Burnley

Lewis, of Canning Street, Padiham, pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court.

He was given an overall sentence of nine years and four months, consisting of a prison sentence of four years and four months with an extended five-year licence period.

The robbery happened on the evening of Sunday, March 12, at Parliament Street News in Parliament Street.

Lewis went into the store wearing a hooded top and selected various items, giving them the shop assistant to scan.

He then said he had forgotten his bank card and left the shop.

Around 10 minutes later Lewis returned, walked to the counter and demanded that the till be opened.

During the tussle, the shop assistant suffered a cut to his hand from Lewis’ knife.

DC Paige Hardman of Burnley Police, said: “The shop assistant was put through a terrifying ordeal by Lewis.

“He used a knife when committing the robbery and was prepared to put the shop assistant in fear in order to get money from the till.