Thugs targeted Bar Mojitos in Ormerod Street three times from October to December, including on Christmas Day, leaving the business with a more than £6,000 bill to replace stolen stock, make repairs, and upgrade the security system. Owner Adam Wolski-Brown has also lost up to £2,500 in potential earnings.Adam calls for more police presence in the town centre following similar incidents at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade and William's Lounge Bar in Yorke Street ."To be honest, I feel exhausted. You'd think the police could do something with the amount of CCTV in town. It's leaving us bewildered. These are not master criminals. They're robbing stock, not money. I'm willing to spend nights in my bar - that's the level of frustration I'm feeling."Thieves first raided Bar Mojitos twice in two hours in the early hours of the morning in October.

"A man went through the terrace window, raided the tills, realised he couldn't get cash, and came out. I rushed over there when the alarms went off but missed him by three minutes. Two hours later, he returned with an accomplice and raided the stock. He must have watched me leave."The offenders swiped £600 in stock and caused up to £2,000 in window and door damage. Adam has also invested around £3,500 in roller shutters and extra security measures.But there was more heartache for the business when a yob struck again on Christmas Day, smashing a window and causing £250 worth of damage, all while the town centre was awash with party-goers enjoying a night out at the numerous pubs and bars still open."He smashed the first pane of glass, which made a lot of noise, so he scarpered. We stayed a couple of nights, and he returned on Boxing Day night, circled the building twice, looking through the windows, scoping it out. But myself and a good friend were waiting, and he must have caught sight of us and bolted."Adam believes the first culprit "got lucky. It was a smash, grab and go. The third time, it was a bit more professional. He wore gloves and a mask. He seemed more clued-up."