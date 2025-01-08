Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to create a new state-of-the-art police station for Pendle is starting to take shape.

The multi-million pound facility in Carr Road, Nelson, is due to open in the spring of 2026, and will house response and neighbourhood policing teams, investigations and more. The station will also have a front counter, maintaining the service for Pendle residents.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, Divisional Commander Chief Supt Steve Rides, Supt Derry Crorken and others, signed steel beams which have been installed at the site.

Mr Grunshaw said: “I'm pleased to see the new Pendle Police Station starting to take shape, with policing in the area set to benefit from what is a significant investment into policing infrastructure in the east of the county.

“The Carr Road station will play a key part in delivering efficient, effective policing for Pendle and the wider area, that the public rightly expect and deserve.”

Chief Constable Hatchett said: “I am delighted that our new Pendle Police Station is on track to be finished during the spring of 2026. This build will provide officers and staff with the facilities they need to do their jobs effectively, whilst ensuring the policing estate is fit for purpose.

“The modern site is part of much-needed wider investment in policing infrastructure in Lancashire.”

Michael Poole-Sutherland, director for Willmott Dixon in the North said: “We’re proud to mark this milestone and to be playing our part in delivering such an important project for Lancashire Constabulary which will ensure officers have the modern facilities and the very best support to deliver frontline services to keep the people of Pendle safe.

“We’re committed to creating a lasting legacy in this community through investment and employment opportunities. To date that has seen us invest £3.9m. of our project spend with local businesses based within 20 miles of the project.

“We’ve created three new employment opportunities for local people and have three t-level students from Burnley College working in our team on the project. We are also delighted to have worked with Pendle Vale College to deliver a careers and employability programme for 10 SEND students.”