Burnley MP Oliver Ryan gives Calico and Homes England's Dovestone Gardens extra care facility seal of approval

Dovestone Gardens, a flagship extra care facility next to Burnley General Hospital, is approaching completion.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan was given a guided tour through the 93-apartment complex, which offers a range of one and two-bedroom apartments, communal meeting spaces and an on-site bistro, currently being built by the Calico Group.

Mr Ryan, who said he was impressed by the build quality, innovative security methods and sheer scale of the construction, said: “It’s a big development for this part of town – and it’s important to Burnley because we have a big extra care need in our community.

“Dovestone Gardens is going to provide much needed beds and support for people who need that extra care”.

Oliver Ryan MP, Ryan Lockwood and The Calico Group Chief Executive, Anthony Duerden

The bistro will provide a space for residents, members of the public and visitors from Burnley General Hospital with an eatery that focuses on healthy meals and bringing the community together.

Whilst being guided around, the tour attendees were talked through the sustainable building processes and environmental impact of the project.

The locality of the workforce was another highlight, as many operatives working on site live in the local area. The project also provided a great opportunity for many local apprentices who have gained their skills and qualifications during the build.

Mr Ryan, who has been the town’s MP since July this year, continued: “Everyone who has seen the building over the last couple of years driving past will see that this is a top-quality building. You could drop it anywhere in the world and be proud of it. But it’s in Burnley, right next to the hospital. It’s completely exceptional.”

He concluded: “We should be thankful to Calico, Ring Stones and everyone who has been involved in this for making this happen. It’s going to make a massive difference. Not only to the community, but to people who need that extra care and support.”

Dovestone Gardens is set to open later this year. The £16m. development, which is being funded by Homes England, is designed to support people over 55 with extra care or support needs to live independently in their own home.