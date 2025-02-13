A Nelson teenager has appeared in court charged with six offences in relation to an ongoing investigation being conducted by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

Muhammad Billal (19) of Westmoreland Street has been charged with two counts of preparation to commit terrorist acts, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act 2006 and four counts of collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 (1)(c) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Billal was arrested on Tuesday this week at an address in Nelson by officers from CTPNW with support from Lancashire Constabulary and was subsequently charged. Billal appeared before Westminster Magistrates yesterday (Wednesday) and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear before the court on Wednesday, February 19th.