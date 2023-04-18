Judges at Preston Crown Court handed Nicusor Manole, 27, a 16-year prison sentence yesterday and made him subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The sentencing comes after Manole, of Market Square, was convicted by a jury of raping a girl under the age of 13 and sexual assault.

Det Con Hannah Brown, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was an horrific offence committed by Nicusor Manole and we welcome the lengthy prison sentence which the judge imposed.

“Manole took advantage of a young, vulnerable victim and subjected her to a terrible ordeal, which left her traumatised.”

Manole came across the girl by chance in Burnley last June as she had travelled to the town but wasn’t familiar with the area.

He bought her a drink of Lucozade, then offered her £10 so she could travel to Manchester the next day, but on condition she would go back to his place for a few hours.

Manole and his victim travelled by taxi to Brierfield and went to a flat in Colne Road above a tyre garage, the flat described by the girl as dirty, with a number of pigeons in there.

It was while at the flat – with the door having been locked - that Manole’s mood changed. He became angry, removed the girl’s clothes and raped her.

Her ordeal only ended when she managed to persuade Manole to leave the flat together.

When the door was unlocked, she ran out of the flat into the street and flagged down a cyclist in Colne Road.

The cyclist saw she was crying and upset, and the girl revealed she had been sexually assaulted.