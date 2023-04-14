'Victory' for police after foiling Nelson cannabis farm worth thousands of pounds
Police have foiled a Nelson cannabis farm.
By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST
Officers have seized 50 full-grown plants being grown in a property in Chatham Street, taking thousands of pounds worth of cannabis off the streets.
A spokesperson for the Pendle Response Team 5 called it “another victory” in tackling drugs in Pendle.
In a Facebook post, they said: “[It is a] good result and another victory for Lancashire Police in tackling drugs in the Pendle area.
“We will continue to target these addresses and prosecute offenders.”