'Victory' for police after foiling Nelson cannabis farm worth thousands of pounds

Officers have seized 50 full-grown plants being grown in a property in Chatham Street, taking thousands of pounds worth of cannabis off the streets.

A spokesperson for the Pendle Response Team 5 called it “another victory” in tackling drugs in Pendle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, they said: “[It is a] good result and another victory for Lancashire Police in tackling drugs in the Pendle area.

Cannabis farm in a Nelson property.