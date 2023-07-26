News you can trust since 1877
Nelson man charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

A Nelson man has been charged following a number of raids carried out across East Lancashire connected to drugs.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

As reported in the Burnley Express, eight people were arrested and £20,000 seized in cash as well as a significant quanity of suspected Class A drugs.

Read More
Eight arrested and £20,000 seized in series of coordinated drug raids in East La...

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service Aquib Mushtaq (25) from Nelson was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A Nelson man has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs
Seven other people from East Lancashire were also charged.