Officers also seized a substantial sum of £20,000 in cash, along with a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The operation marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to tackle serious organised crime and ensure the safety of communities.

Insp Claire Pearson said: “Drugs can do serious harm to communities and the work carried out today sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this activity in our county.

Eight people were arrested and £20,000 seized in a series of coordinated raids in East Lancashire

“I hope that this activity shows that we are committed to robustly tackling, disrupting, and dismantling groups who bring Class A drugs into our communities.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via website Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

The full arrest information is as follows:

A 23-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 25-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 17-year-old boy from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply to Class A drugs.

A 27-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 32-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Great Harwood has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 19-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.