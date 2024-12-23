Nelson jailed and given five-year Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting in Colne

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:09 GMT
A man from Nelson has been sentenced to two weeks in prison and has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Aaron Bridge (37) of Princess Street, Nelson, was charged with six counts of shoplifting and one count of Section 4 public order. On Thursday December 19th he was sentenced to two weeks in prison at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

Bridge was also given a five-year CBO with a number of conditions. He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following stores on the North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne: TK MAXX, Matalan, Aldi, Lidl, Pound Stretcher.

Aaaron Bridge from Nelson has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

