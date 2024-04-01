Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to New Market Street at 2-26pm yesterday where paramedics were treating a man with a number of serious injuries. The man, who has been named as 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain from Colne, died a short time later. Richard’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of Richard’s death is taking place today.

Richard Chamberlain

A 44-year-old man from Colne was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

DCI Jill Riley, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have a dedicated team of investigators conducting enquiries to get justice for Richard. As part of these enquiries, we are asking anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious, in the area of New Market Street yesterday afternoon to make contact with us. I would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

“I know people will be understandably concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”