Police want to speak a 29-year-old man, who has links to Clitheroe, in connection with a serious assault that happened last year.

The incident took place in Tesco Express, Whalley New Road, Blackburn, in May. Sam Parkington (29) is 6ft. 1in., with dark brown hair and has various tattoos, including a skull and rose devil on his arm, and a she devil on his calf. He also has links to Billington and Blackburn. A police spokesman said: “We would ask the public not to approach Parkington but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1516 of 16th May 2024.”