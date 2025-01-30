King Charles III calls Burnley 'beautiful' as he meets with the town's MP Oliver Ryan
The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP met King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a reception for newly elected Members of Parliament at Buckingham Palace yesterday.
The King told MP Oliver Ryan that the area was “a beautiful place” and said he remembered doing “a lot of work in Burnley on regeneration around the canals and Weavers’ Triangle”.
He also expressed his fondness for the town, and MP Ryan invited the King to visit it again soon, passing on the best wishes of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield to His Majesty and his family.
The Queen added that she enjoyed Lancashire greatly and wanted to visit Burnley again in the future.
MP Ryan said: “It was a complete privilege to meet Their Majesties The King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on behalf of my constituents.
"I’d never been to Buckingham Palace before, and it felt a very long way from home in Burnley. It was a truly surreal experience and a great honour.”
