The offences took place over a six-day period in Burnley and Nelson, with two schoolgirls witnessing one of the acts. In all three cases, Kane Hargreaves was sat in his car and CCTV footage helped tracked him down.

Hargreaves (26) of Roberts Street, Nelson, pleased guilty to three offences of exposure contrary to section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act.

He was ordered to do 150 hours community service, 30 hours rehabilitation and to sign the sex offender register for seven years. The offences happened in November, 2020, the first on Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, where two schoolgirls walked past a Renault Megane car which belonged to Hargreaves. The windows of the car were wound down and the girls witnessed Hargreaves performing a sex act.

Three days later, a lone woman was walking on Accrington Road, Burnley, and saw Hargreaves in his car. The third offence happened on Scotland Road, Nelson, when a lone woman was waiting to cross the road. A car swerved across the road, causing her to look up, and the woman reported seeing the driver commit a sexual act as he drove past – the window on the passenger side was down.

She wrote down the registration number and the car traced to Hargreaves as the registered owner.

Det Con Francesca Wheatley of Lancashire Police said: “These offences caused distress to the girls and woman who witnessed them.