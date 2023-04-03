News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
47 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
52 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Man who was seen by schoolgirls and women committing sex act in public in Burnley and Nelson given suspended prison sentence in court

A man, who was was seen three times committing a sexual act in public, has been given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

The offences took place over a six-day period in Burnley and Nelson, with two schoolgirls witnessing one of the acts. In all three cases, Kane Hargreaves was sat in his car and CCTV footage helped tracked him down.

Read More
Here's a look at the completed mural helping to transform Padiham town centre
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hargreaves (26) of Roberts Street, Nelson, pleased guilty to three offences of exposure contrary to section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act.

A man, who was was seen three times committing a sexual act in public, has been given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
A man, who was was seen three times committing a sexual act in public, has been given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
A man, who was was seen three times committing a sexual act in public, has been given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
Most Popular

He was ordered to do 150 hours community service, 30 hours rehabilitation and to sign the sex offender register for seven years. The offences happened in November, 2020, the first on Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, where two schoolgirls walked past a Renault Megane car which belonged to Hargreaves. The windows of the car were wound down and the girls witnessed Hargreaves performing a sex act.

Three days later, a lone woman was walking on Accrington Road, Burnley, and saw Hargreaves in his car. The third offence happened on Scotland Road, Nelson, when a lone woman was waiting to cross the road. A car swerved across the road, causing her to look up, and the woman reported seeing the driver commit a sexual act as he drove past – the window on the passenger side was down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She wrote down the registration number and the car traced to Hargreaves as the registered owner.

Det Con Francesca Wheatley of Lancashire Police said: “These offences caused distress to the girls and woman who witnessed them.

“ We won’t tolerate offences of this nature and will work hard to bring offenders before the courts.”