Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man who stole more than £4,200 worth of fuel from petrol stations in Lancashire jailed

A man who stole more than £4,200 worth of fuel from petrol stations in Lancashire has been jailed.

Jonathon Lawrence, 24, made off without paying from forecourts in Lancashire, Cheshire, West Yorkshire, and North Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathon Lawrence was jailed after stealing more than £4,200 worth of fuel from petrol stations (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sometimes used vans which were specially adapted for theft, with fuel tanks and containers fitted in the back.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation into the thefts following incidents at forecourts in Preston, Blackpool and Nelson in October, November, and December last year.

Lawrence, of Feltwood Walk, Liverpool, was arrested in Preston in January.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to making off without payment, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence was jailed for 28 months and banned from driving for 36 months after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (May 21).

He sometimes used vans which were specially adapted for theft (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Sasha Smith-Hooke, of Preston Police, said: “Lawrence was prolific in making off from forecourts without paying for fuel in a number of locations.

“These offences involved several thousand pounds of petrol and diesel, with Lawrence deliberately targeting petrol stations and on occasions using specially adapted vehicles.