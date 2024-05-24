St Annes man wanted following number of thefts has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man from Lancashire.
Ajay Wilkinson is wanted in connection with a number of thefts.
The 20-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.
Wilkinson has connections to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Wilkinson, do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings please call 999.
“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]”