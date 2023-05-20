Peter Everall was arrested after the burglary at Pendleside Hospice in Colne Road, Burnley, in October last year. Two laptops were stolen during the break-in and CCTV showed the offender gaining access to the in patients’ ward, frequently used by those receiving end of life care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police inquiries revealed that Everall had attended the hospice earlier that day, pretending to be lost while he planned his burglary.

Peter Everall, who stole from a hospice and a primary school, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for two burglaries and handling stolen goods.

When Everall was arrested a search of his address yielded a laptop, bearing a label from a primary school in Burnley, which was also stolen.

Further to this, a wallet was stolen from a skip hire company in Burnley in November. This was taken from an office on the premises where the public generally wouldn’t be able to access. Everall was again seen on CCTV footage entering the office and taking the wallet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everall was charged and remanded late last year and had been awaiting sentencing since.