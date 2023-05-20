Man who stole from Pendleside Hospice and a primary school in Burnley sent to prison for 28 months
A man, who stole from a hospice and a primary school, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for two burglaries and handling stolen goods.
Peter Everall was arrested after the burglary at Pendleside Hospice in Colne Road, Burnley, in October last year. Two laptops were stolen during the break-in and CCTV showed the offender gaining access to the in patients’ ward, frequently used by those receiving end of life care.
Police inquiries revealed that Everall had attended the hospice earlier that day, pretending to be lost while he planned his burglary.
When Everall was arrested a search of his address yielded a laptop, bearing a label from a primary school in Burnley, which was also stolen.
Further to this, a wallet was stolen from a skip hire company in Burnley in November. This was taken from an office on the premises where the public generally wouldn’t be able to access. Everall was again seen on CCTV footage entering the office and taking the wallet.
Everall was charged and remanded late last year and had been awaiting sentencing since.
A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “Everall is one of many offenders we deal with, but few go as far as to steal from the likes of a hospice and a primary school, showing the depravity some will stoop to in their criminal activities. The custodial sentence is good to see and makes the work of Pendle Task Force and team one Colne all worthwhile.”