Police appeal to find dog and owner after three animals die in sheep worrying incident in Whalley

Do you recognise the person or the dog in this image?

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:41 BST

Police have released the image in connection to an incident that place in Mitton Road, Whalley at the end of last month.

On Saturday, April 29th a number of sheep were worried as a result of a dog chasing after them. Sadly three sheep died as a result of the incident, one of which ran into the nearby river and drowned and two died from the stress.

Police have released this image in connection to a sheep worrying incident that place in Mitton Road, Whalley at the end of last month.Police have released this image in connection to a sheep worrying incident that place in Mitton Road, Whalley at the end of last month.
A spokesman for the Ribble Valley rural taskforce said: “Sheep worrying is a criminal offence. It is a worry for our hard working sheep farmers who have to deal with the loss of their livestock, along with associated vet bills. Please help them by keeping your dog under control.”If you have any information regarding this appeal, please email [email protected], quoting log number LC-20230504-1121.

