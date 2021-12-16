Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Burnley 'could pose risk to others'

A 43-year-man was stabbed in the neck in Clifton Street at around 2.25am this morning (Thursday, December 16).

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious condition".

Officers said they urgently wanted to speak to Lee Hart, 38, in connection with the attack.

Det Insp Carole Langhorn, of Burnley Police, said: "This incident has left a man with a very serious injury and we need to find Lee Hart urgently as he could pose a risk to others.

"I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch with us as soon as they can.

"If anyone does see him I would urge them not to approach him but to contact police"

Police launched an urgent appeal to trace Lee Hart after a stabbing in Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0122 of December 16.

For immediate sightings call 999.

