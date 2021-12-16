Man in 'serious condition' in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Burnley in early hours of this morning
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called at around 2.25am to a report of an assault at an address in Clifton Street.
Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in his 40s with a suspected stab wound to his neck. He was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital where his condition was described as 'serious' today.
An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0122 of December 16.