Man sentenced for possession of offensive weapon in Brierfield

A man has been sentenced to eight months and two weeks in prison after being found in possession of an offensive weapon in Brierfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Connelly, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

Connelly was stopped at Brierfield train station on October 16 after officers received reports of a man walking in the Glen Way area in possession of a weapon. He was witnessed by officers throwing an object into bushes nearby, which after a short search, they located and recovered the metal pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Connelly

During the stop, officers discovered that Connelly was also in possession of Class B drugs. Sergeant Carl McCoy, from the Prosper Partnership team in Pendle, said: “I hope this sentence reassures the local community that officers remain committed to tackling crime in Brierfield and will continue working to keep the community safe through enforcement and proactive operations.

“The Brierfield area is included in our Clear, Hold, Build Framework and we are continuing to work with our partners and the community to build a safer Brierfield.”