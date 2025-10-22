10 throwback photos of Burnley’s shopping scene from years gone by

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:29 BST
Burnley town centre has seen big changes on the high street over the decades. And these archive photos offer a look back at the shops and storefronts that once defined the town.

These retro photos capture the character, warmth and nights out that defined generations. The images come from a two-year project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives, which digitised over 50,000 historic photos from libraries in Accrington, Burnley, Nelson and Colne. Collated by Lancashire County Council, these pictures form part of the wider Red Rose Collections.

1. Co-op Burnley, corner of Hammerton Street and Hargreaves Street

2. Collinges Furniture Shop, St James Street, Burnley (1893)

3. G. Haffner & Sons, Butchers, Burnley

4. Ward & Co. Iron Mongers, Burnley

