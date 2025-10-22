These retro photos capture the character, warmth and nights out that defined generations. The images come from a two-year project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives, which digitised over 50,000 historic photos from libraries in Accrington, Burnley, Nelson and Colne. Collated by Lancashire County Council, these pictures form part of the wider Red Rose Collections.
1. Co-op Burnley, corner of Hammerton Street and Hargreaves Street
Donated by H Keith Smith, Saml. Taylor Son & Platt Architects. CWS held an annual window dressing competition in the 1930s. A sign in the window has the date 1931. Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Collinges Furniture Shop, St James Street, Burnley (1893)
Corner view of Collinges Furniture Shop, Saint James Street, junction Hammerton Street, Burnley. This building later became Woolworths. This image was digitised and made available online by volunteers as part of the Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture project. If you want to tell us anything about it, or share it more widely, please use the Comment and Share buttons above. Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. G. Haffner & Sons, Butchers, Burnley
George Kristian Haffner (5th from the left) arrived in England from Germany in 1879. He started off working in his uncle's butchers shop in Carlisle. In 1889, anticipating the growth driven by the cotton boom, he opened his own business at 33 Yorkshire Street, Burnley with the help of his young family. The shop later moved to 16 Yorkshire Street (pictured) as the original premises were too small. This shop was closed and demolished in 1960 in order to make way for the Keirby development. New premises were acquired on Church Street and the shop remains there to this day. Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. Ward & Co. Iron Mongers, Burnley
This ironmongers and builders merchants was set up on the corner of St. James's Street and Bethesda Street by Henry Thomas Ward in c1877. In c1890 the shop become known as Ward and Co. and by 1896 there is no mention of Henry or his family. The shop remained in business until c1935 when it was demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer's store. Photo: Lancashire County Council