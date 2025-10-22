3 . G. Haffner & Sons, Butchers, Burnley

George Kristian Haffner (5th from the left) arrived in England from Germany in 1879. He started off working in his uncle's butchers shop in Carlisle. In 1889, anticipating the growth driven by the cotton boom, he opened his own business at 33 Yorkshire Street, Burnley with the help of his young family. The shop later moved to 16 Yorkshire Street (pictured) as the original premises were too small. This shop was closed and demolished in 1960 in order to make way for the Keirby development. New premises were acquired on Church Street and the shop remains there to this day. Photo: Lancashire County Council