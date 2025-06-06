Man jailed for assault and dangerous driving in Nelson
Gulhassan Khan (36) of no fixed abode was jailed this week.
At around 2am on Wednesday March 5th police received a report that shouting was heard on Manchester Road, before Khan drove towards his victim, attempting to block her path with a car.
Officers attended and conducted enquiries. As part of those enquiries, police received a report of assault. It was reported that Khan had punched the victim.
Khan was arrested, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Preston Crown Court.
DC Katie Funnell, of Burnley Police, said: “Khan viciously assaulted his victim and attempted to intercept her using a car. I welcome the custodial sentence and hope the victim can now begin to move on with her life.
“This criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in Lancashire. If you are committing these crimes, we will find you, we will catch you and we will bring you to justice.”