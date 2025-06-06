Some 8,370 children across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield will receive free school meals under a new government policy – one of the highest figures anywhere in the country.

In a major step to tackle child poverty, the government announced this week that all children in Years 3 to 11 from families receiving benefits will now be eligible for free school meals - a move set to benefit 500,000 children nationwide.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan welcomed the announcement and confirmed he had voted in favour of the change, stating: “This is a monumental step forward for children and families across the country. Here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, 8,370 more children will now receive a free school meal every day.

“The Labour Government was elected with a clear mandate to reduce child poverty, which skyrocketed under the previous Conservative administration. They are delivering on that promise.

“This policy will put around £500 per child back into the pockets of local families - real help with the cost of living. I am proud to have supported this vital change and to stand up for our towns.”

Until now, all children in England received free school meals only until the end of Year 2. For Years 3–11, eligibility was limited to families earning less than £7,400 a year on universal credit – a threshold that excluded many struggling households.

Mr Ryan added: “This new initiative reverses cuts made by the previous government – cuts that had a devastating impact on vulnerable children and were supported by Burnley’s former Conservative MP.”

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which pledged to review free school meal eligibility, was opposed by three Reform UK MPs. Nigel Farage did not vote.

MP Oliver Ryan reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield adding: “No child should go hungry at school. This change is about dignity, opportunity, and giving every child the best start in life.”

The change means that from September 2026 any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals, meaning that 500,000 more pupils will be eligible,