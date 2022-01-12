Man found not guilty of murdering Nelson woman after striking her head with axe

Mohammed Malik was today (January 12) found not guilty of the murder of Ishrat Ahmed in Nelson following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

But the 58-year-old will be sentenced for her manslaughter and for the wounding of her husband Afaq.

Det Chief Insp Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts today are first and foremost with the loved ones of Ishrat Ahmed who was killed in the most brutal fashion.

"Mohammed Malik launched an attack of unsparing violence on the Ahmed's using a weapon he had chosen and taken to their home address.

"I would like to thank the prosecution team for their presentation of this case and accept the jury's decision today."

Malik hit Mrs Ahmed over the head with an axe after driving to the couple's home in Roberts Street on July 4, 2021.

Ishrat Ahmed was found with serious head injuries and died in hospital after an attack in Roberts Street, Nelson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Mrs Ahmed, 52, suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital.

He also attacked Mr Ahmed, 55, causing serious injuries.

Malik drove back to his home after the attack where he was arrested a short time later.

The weapon was subsequently found by police hidden in the back garden.

Malik (pictured) was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Preston Crown Court (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Malik, of Heights Road, Nelson, was cleared of murder and attempted murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He will be sentenced for manslaughter and section 20 wounding on February 11.

