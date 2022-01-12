Man found not guilty of murdering Nelson woman after striking her head with axe
A man was found guilty of manslaughter after he fatally wounded a woman during an axe attack in Nelson.
Mohammed Malik was today (January 12) found not guilty of the murder of Ishrat Ahmed in Nelson following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
But the 58-year-old will be sentenced for her manslaughter and for the wounding of her husband Afaq.
Det Chief Insp Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts today are first and foremost with the loved ones of Ishrat Ahmed who was killed in the most brutal fashion.
"Mohammed Malik launched an attack of unsparing violence on the Ahmed's using a weapon he had chosen and taken to their home address.
"I would like to thank the prosecution team for their presentation of this case and accept the jury's decision today."
Read More
Malik hit Mrs Ahmed over the head with an axe after driving to the couple's home in Roberts Street on July 4, 2021.
Mrs Ahmed, 52, suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital.
He also attacked Mr Ahmed, 55, causing serious injuries.
Malik drove back to his home after the attack where he was arrested a short time later.
The weapon was subsequently found by police hidden in the back garden.
Malik, of Heights Road, Nelson, was cleared of murder and attempted murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
He will be sentenced for manslaughter and section 20 wounding on February 11.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.