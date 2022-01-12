Police appeal after man has jaw and nose broken in early hours of morning assault outside Burnley town centre bar

Police were called at around 3-10am on Monday, December 27th to an assault outside Ships and Giggles bar on Hargreaves Street.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, had been punched, resulting in him being knocked unconscious. The victim required medical treatment where it was confirmed that he had sustained serious injuries, which included a broken jaw and nose.

Following CCTV inquiries police would like to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection to a serious assault in Burnley town centre in December

The officer in the case, Hannah Hogg, said: “We would urge anyone who recognises this man to speak to police immediately.

“We believe the victim was an innocent member of the public who was attempting to diffuse an ongoing altercation in the street, when he was punched, resulting in his serious injuries.

“If you can help identify the male or you have any information which would assist this investigation, please get in touch.”