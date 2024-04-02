Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to New Market Street at 2-26pm on Sunday where paramedics were treating a man with a number of serious injuries. The man - 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain, of Colne - died a short time later.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police have this evening charged Frank Wrona (44) of New Market Street, Colne, with murder after arresting him on Sunday. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court in the morning.

Richard’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and Lancashire Police say their thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

A post mortem examination established the cause of Richard’s death was multiple stab wounds.