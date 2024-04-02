Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Colne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to New Market Street at 2-26pm on Sunday where paramedics were treating a man with a number of serious injuries. The man - 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain, of Colne - died a short time later.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police have this evening charged Frank Wrona (44) of New Market Street, Colne, with murder after arresting him on Sunday. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court in the morning.
Richard’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and Lancashire Police say their thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
A post mortem examination established the cause of Richard’s death was multiple stab wounds.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 640 of 31st March 2024.