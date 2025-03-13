Police are investigating following the discovery of a large cannabis farm at a property on Trafalgar Street, Burnley.

Officers executed a drugs warrant on Wednesday March 12th, and found over 1,100 plants, worth approximately half a million pounds, growing across multiple rooms of the property, all of which have been seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to ensure the area was safe.

A 29-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of permitting a property to be used for supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation whilst police continue their investigation.

The cannabis plants discovered by police in Burnley

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.