Armed response officers were called to a house in Padiham yesterday after reports of a man with a suspected gun.

Police raced to the house in Wytham Street at around 12-50pm and a 71-year-old man from Padiham was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent of causing fear or violence and affray. He has since been bailed while inquiries continue. An air weapon has since been recovered from the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that this may cause some concern but want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and we don’t believe there to be a threat to the wider public. We have an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns or information can approach our officers when they see them out and about. Alternatively, if you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101, quoting log 0551 of May 30.”