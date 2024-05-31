Former historic Jubilee Mill engine house in Shakespeare Street in Padiham converted into three luxury homes
Jubilee Mill in Shakespeare Street dates back to 1887 when it was built by the Padiham Room and Power Company Ltd. It closed in 1984 as trade dropped and the steam engine from inside the mill was removed and is now in a museum. The engine house was designated as a Grade Two listed building in 1985 and went up for sale a year later.
The landmark building was bought four years ago by Burnley based Cannon Corner Ltd property developers and work began on converting it into three homes. The four bedroomed properties are now on the market with the Burnley branch of Reeds Rains estate agents.
A director for Cannon Corner Ltd described the conversion project as a ‘labour of love’ adding: “We are really proud to have been able to restore what is part of Padiham’s history and heritage.
“Each home is individually designed with bespoke kitchens and fixtures and fittings and many items that have been made by hand.”
