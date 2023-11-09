Police have charged four men with murder following the death of a man in Nelson.

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service around 5-20am on Sunday, November 5th, to a report of a man – who can now be named as 53-year-old Andrej Minin – had sadly been found deceased inside a house.

His family are aware of the news and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found that Andrei died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

As a result of enquiries, police arrested three people on suspicion of murder on Sunday and a fourth man on Tuesday.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police have today charged the following four men with murder.

Waldemar Bernacki (51)

Laimonas Prascevicius (53)

Vasile Olaru (56) and

Rimantas Vystartas (54) all of Fir Street, Nelson.

They have been remanded into custody to appear before Burnley magistrates today.

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Andrej lost his life after being the victim of a serious and sustained assault and my thoughts are with his loved ones.

“The people charged with his murder were well known to Andrej and I know that the offence has had an impact upon the local community, some of whom knew all of the men involved.

“Although we have charged four men, our investigation is at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with information about the people involved to come forward as it may assist our understanding of what led to this tragic outcome.”