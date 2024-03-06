Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new facility in Carr Road will replace the dated stations in Colne and Nelson and is expected to be operational within the next two years. It will provide Pendle officers with cutting-edge technology and the necessary resources to keep the community safe, hosting investigations, and response, targeting and neighbourhood policing teams, plus more. The facility will also have strong road links to the rest of the borough.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden joined Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, Supt Derry Crorken and others to mark progress on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I got elected I was determined to invest in fit-for-purpose police stations across the county, to make sure policing stays rooted in the communities it serves. I made it a priority to get this long-delayed project back on the agenda and I am proud to be breaking the ground as work starts, securing a state-of-the-art base that will support the fight against crime in Pendle for years to come.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden joins officers at the site of a new state-of-the-art police base in Carr Road, Nelson.

"The modern site will help tackle crime and protect the public across the Pendle, and also reflects our ongoing commitment to providing officers with the facilities they need to do their jobs effectively, whilst ensuring the policing estate is fit-for-purpose to best deliver my Fighting Crime Plan priorities.

"The new facility is part of a wider investment in policing infrastructure across the Lancashire region. This latest development will ensure that the Pendle district is well-equipped to deal with the challenges of modern policing and will provide a vital resource for local officers in the years to come.”

Supt Derry Crorken from Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, added: “This is a milestone moment for policing in Pendle – one which we feel will ultimately help us to provide a better quality of service to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once complete, the new building will see a massive improvement to our working environment, providing vital support to officers and staff who deliver frontline services to keep the area safe.”