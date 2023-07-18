Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner plans to recruit a key contractor over the summer to make the new facility in Carr Road a reality following delays due to Covid-19.

Andrew Snowden has confirmed that work on site is scheduled to start during winter to replace Colne and Nelson stations and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

The new building will provide the latest technology and strong road links to the rest of the borough to help officers carry out their duties more efficiently. It will host numerous policing teams, including response and neighbourhood policing, investigations, targeting teams and more. There will also be a front counter as part of the PCC’s commitment that every borough will have a police station open to the public.

Plans for new state-of-the-art Pendle police station move forward. Photo: Neil Cross

Mr Snowden said: “I’m pleased to see progress in this significant investment in our policing infrastructure. The new facility will provide a modern policing base serving communities across Pendle and is a clear indication of our commitment to fighting crime in the Pendle district and ensuring that the people of Lancashire feel secure in their communities.

“The state-of-the-art work environment also reflects our ongoing commitment to providing officers with the facilities they need to do their jobs effectively.