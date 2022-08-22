News you can trust since 1877
Katie Kenyon: Man appears in court and denies murder of Padiham mum of two

The man accused of killing Padiham mum of two Katie Kenyon has appeared in court this morning and pleaded not guilty to her murder.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:46 am

Andrew Burfield (50) appeared at Preston Crown Court before Judge Robert Altham.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, was first charged with kidnap, and then later charged with murder, after Katie’s body was found in the Forest of Bowland after an extensive police search.

The Padiham mum went missing on April 22nd after the last reported sighting of her was in the Todmorden Road area of Burnley.

Her body was found after a week of searching, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died as a result of head injuries.

A date for Burfield's trial has been set for Tuesday, November 15th and a pre-trial review will take place on Friday, November 4th.