Andrew Burfield (50) appeared at Preston Crown Court before Judge Robert Altham.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, was first charged with kidnap, and then later charged with murder, after Katie’s body was found in the Forest of Bowland after an extensive police search.

A man has appeared in court this morning and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Padiham mum Katie Kenyon

The Padiham mum went missing on April 22nd after the last reported sighting of her was in the Todmorden Road area of Burnley.

Her body was found after a week of searching, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died as a result of head injuries.