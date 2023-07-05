News you can trust since 1877
Home Secretary Suella Braverman praises Lancashire Police and Commissioner for tackling anti-social behaviour in Burnley and Padiham

A new police operation will see ‘almost 2,500 extra hours of police patrols’ taking place in Padiham over the next six months.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST

Backed by an additional £2m. of Government funding Lancashire Police is set to dramatically increase the number of police officers in Padiham as part of Operation Centurion.

Speaking in Parliament, Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham said: “Utilising £2m. from Government to put more police officers on our streets to tackle anti-social behaviour in my constituency that means an almost 2,500 extra hours of police patrols in Padiham. But we can do more. It will have a major impact, but we can do more.

“So could I ask the Home Secretary whether the Safer Streets Fund will have another round so we can make physical changes as well as getting more officers on the streets.”

Operation Centurion is being launched to tackle anti-social behaviour in PadihamOperation Centurion is being launched to tackle anti-social behaviour in Padiham
Responding, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “Well, I’m very delighted with the progress being made to tackle anti-social behaviour in Burnley and Padiham. As my honourable friend will know we’ve allocated almost a million pounds to roll out pilots of ASB hotspot response in 2023/24.

“There is a new round of Safer Streets being announced very soon and I just want to take this opportunity to thank Lancashire Police.

“They’ve launched an ASB problem-solving unit – they ran ‘Operation Propulsion’ which involved more officers patrolling locations dealing with motor nuisance and boy racers. And they’ve had a real good crackdown on residential burglary thanks to ‘Operation Defender’.

“Neighbourhood crime has fallen by 26% in Lancashire. Tribute must be paid to Chief Constable Chris Rowley and the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.”

Commenting after the debate, Mr Higginbotham said: “Our Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden has been a great ally in getting the focus on Burnley and Padiham.

“Since I was elected there’s been over 600 new front-line police officers join the force, and this new operation will see extra resources pour into Padiham where residents have been raising the issue of anti-social behaviour.

“People shouldn’t have to put up with anti-social behaviour. And I’m determined to play my part in stamping it out. By having dedicated ASB patrols in Padiham action will be taken against those causing issues at Padiham Tescos, the Leisure Centre and on the greenway.”

The issue of ASB is one which the MP has been working on with the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, and which he has raised multiple times with ministers in Parliament, and with the local police.

Mr Snowden said: “I made getting tough on ASB a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan and Operation Centurion will see increased, visible police patrols, dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and the issues that matter most to people.

“Utilising money from government, and money seized from criminals through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund.

“It is vital for community confidence that these crimes will be quickly and visibly addressed. I want residents to see that I am listening and that I am taking action to address their concerns and Op Centurion demonstrates my commitment to delivering on my Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour.