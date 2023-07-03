The incident happened between 6pm and 7-15pm on Monday, June 19th, when a man walking his two dogs was approached by another man near the changing rooms.

The victim, aged in his 60s, spoke to the man, who became aggressive. The victim then walked across the main drive up to Towneley Hall, where he was pushed from behind before being punched in his right cheek. He suffered a fractured eye socket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as white in his mid 40s, approximately 5ft 11in, and of a stocky build with dark brown hair. He was wearing glasses and a blue jacket with blue trousers, resembling work overalls with an emblem on the jacket. He was walking a medium-sized brown dog.

Looking up The Avenue towards Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

DC Carla Strang said: “This was an appalling assault on a man who was simply just taking his dogs for a walk in the park.”