A total of 13 Clarets’ supporters were hit with banning orders following disorder during a Premier League game against Arsenal at Turf Moor 12 months ago.

The fans were penalised at Burnley Magistrates’ Court between February 22nd and May 17th with another man fined and two teenage boys given community resolutions.

A statement from Burnley Football Club at the time had read: "We know that the overwhelming majority of our supporters behave responsibly and are a credit to the Club and town they represent.

“However, the behaviour of a small number of individuals at the home fixture against Arsenal in September last year, was shocking and disgraceful and has no place whatsoever at Turf Moor or in society.

“As a result, 16 individuals were identified for their part in the disorder, 13 of which have received football banning orders and subsequent life bans from entering Turf Moor.

“This sort of behaviour will never be acceptable and anybody who behaves in this manner is not a supporter of the Club and should not expect to escape punishment. We cannot stress enough that anybody engaging in any unacceptable behaviour at our stadium, will be dealt with in the firmest possible manner."

A total of 17 supporters were given bans during the 2021/22 campaign, the seventh highest number in England.

Graphic displaying the top 10 clubs in England for new banning orders. Source: Home Office.

Only Millwall (33), Leicester City (28), Everton (26), Plymouth Argyle (23), Manchester City (20) and West Ham United (18) had received more.

Derby County and Middlesbrough, with 15 new banning orders issued apiece, and Manchester United (14) made up the top 10.

As a result of these statistics (released on September 22nd) police have intensified their crackdown on football disorder.

Football-related arrests rose by nearly 60% last season in comparison to the season before the Covid pandemic as police targeted troublemakers at matches.

New figures published by the Home Office reveal that 2,198 arrests were made in the 2021-22 season, 59% higher than in the 2018-19 season.

In addition, today’s figures show there were 1,308 people with Football Banning Orders (FBOs) at the end of the 2021-22 season, including 516 new orders issued, preventing those individuals from attending games, including the World Cup in Qatar.

The Government has responded firmly to concerning reports of a rise in disorder, pitch invasions and abuse of players and staff at football matches.

Minister for the Home Office Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.